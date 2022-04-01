McIlroy opens with mixed round in Texas

Rory McIlroy is seven shots off the lead after a mixed opening round at the Valero Texas Open.

A week before the start of The Masters, the world number nine carded the level 72, while Graeme McDowell is two shots ahead in two overs.

Scotland’s Russell Knox made 65 runs to take the lead at seven under.

Denmark’s Rasmus Hjgaard is second in 17th with a double bogey.

leaderboard

McIlroy made a slow start with bogeys on the 11th and 13th and then rallied with a trio of birdies on his next four holes, including the 17th, in which he nearly made an eagle.

Instead he saved a birdie after a free drop after slanting to the right of his opening tee shot and ending up under a car.