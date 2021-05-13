McKee/Staten Island Tech tabs Chris App Jr. its new varsity football coach – SILive.com

McKee/Staten Island Tech has found its new varsity football coach and, to boot, it’s somebody with strong ties to the Staten Island high school football community.

Chris App Jr., the former Advance All-Star quarterback from New Dorp High School who has been a part of the Central Cougars’ coaching staff the last 12 years, will replace long-time coach Anthony Cialdella, the Advance/SILive.com has learned.

The announcement was made by MSIT athletic director Jim McCarthy.

Cialdella, who was the Seagulls’ varsity coach for 12 seasons, recently stepped down because of family obligations.

App is the son of former New Dorp head coach Chris App Sr. and he’s thrilled to be joining MSIT’s program.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be named head coach at McKee/Staten Island Tech,’’ said the 33-year-old App, who, along with his wife Christina, is the proud parent of four-month-old son, Carson. “Being a head football coach has been a goal of mine for awhile and I know there are limited opportunities on Staten Island.

“I am humbled and honored to be holding the spot for the Seagulls. I’d like to thank both McKee principal Greg Bowen and Staten Island Tech principal Mark Erlenwein, as well as Jim McCarthy, for this opportunity — it’s not one that I will take lightly.’’

Bowen and Erlenwein released a joint statement on Cialdella’s resignation, as well as App’s appointment to head coach.

“The McKee/Staten Island Tech PSAL Athletics program is grateful for coach Anthony Cialdella’s contributions to our school communities and students’ development as young scholar athletes. We wish coach Cialdella all the best and appreciate the growth and strength of our program, which he was pivotal in developing,’’ the statement read. “We (also) welcome coach Christopher App (Jr.), who joins the MSIT Seagulls with strong family ties and rich experience with PSAL football.

“Coach App’s experience is complimented by his enthusiasm and his passion for the sport with a robust plan to take the Seagulls to even greater heights. We’re confident and excited about the choice we’ve made to continue the legacy and success of our schools’ joint PSAL program.’’

McCarthy, meanwhile, echoed Bowen and Erlenwein’s thoughts.

“I think the experience (he gained) at New Dorp and his football knowledge are great,’’ said the athletic director. “He’s a teacher at McKee and that makes the situation even better because the (student-athletes there) are going to see the same face in front of them every day.

“He’s gung-ho over the job,’’ added McCarthy. “He’s a PSAL and New Dorp product and to have a kid play there, then come back and contribute (to that program) as a coach is a testament to the dedication he has to the sport.’’

Chris App Jr., standing right, had been New Dorp head football coach Brian Murphy’s offensive coordinator the last seven years. (Staten Island Advance)

App was a two-year varsity player for his dad at New Dorp who garnered All-Star status following his senior season. He graduated from ND in 2005 and went on to a four-year career as a signal-caller at Western Connecticut St. University. After graduating, he joined his dad’s coaching staff in 2009 and, after Chris App Sr. retired, he became current head coach Brian Murphy’s offensive coordinator — a position he’s held the last seven seasons.

“My father and coach Murphy have been grooming me for this moment,’’ said Chris App Jr., who was also especially thankful to New Dorp HS principal Deirdre DeAngelis D’Alessio and athletic director Rich Rucireto for their support through the years. “I’m a product of what I’ve been doing for (my dad and coach Murphy) as an assistant coach, between creating and executing plans every single day.

“I will lean on my father for guidance and as a support system (as I transition into being a head coach) and outside of him, the biggest influence in my life has been coach Murphy,’’ added App Jr., who teaches U.S. History at McKee. “I wouldn’t be in this position if not for him.’’

App Jr. also had praised for Cialdella and former long-time MSIT assistant coach Chris Rogers.

“Coach Cialdella and coach Rogers built an amazing program and they left it in good shape as I take over,’’ said the Arden Heights resident. “I want to sustain the program they built and I’m very excited to put my stamp on it and see where I can take it.’’

Chris App Jr. throws a pass for New Dorp during his Advance All-Star season of 2004. (Staten Island Advance)

And just how does App Jr. plan to maintain the Seagulls’ success?

“I believe players win the games and it’s the coach’s job to win the players,’’ he said. “I want a fundamentally sound team with toughness; I want my teams to be situationally aware and playing with relentless effort.

“My main goal is to help kids get where they can’t get themselves and in order to do that, I believe you have to do three things: Develop an elite product; know the competition and create a shared vision with both (my assistant coaches) and players.’’

App Jr. met with Cialdella on Monday, then met and thanked the team for having him as their coach a day later. He discussed his mission statement and philosophical goals with them and, because the Seagulls will not be competing in the spring season that starts Saturday, he’s looking forward to preparing for the fall.

“I will be consistent, reliable and authentic with my players,’’ he said. “And I will be that way every single day.’’