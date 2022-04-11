McKinnon’s SO goal beats Oilers for AVS’ sixth straight win

Edmonton, Alberta , Nathan McKinnon scored the shootout winner after Colorado’s only goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to a sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Darcy Kumper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, going 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and setting a franchise record with their 52nd win of the season.

“It’s always good to end it with a save and it’s a great feeling to have a win,” Kumper said, adding, “We know we have a special group here and it’s really been…