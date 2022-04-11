McKinnon's SO goal beats Oilers for AVS' sixth straight win

McKinnon’s SO goal beats Oilers for AVS’ sixth straight win

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Edmonton Oilers Derek Ryan (10) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Canadian Press via Jason Franson / AP)

Edmonton, Alberta , Nathan McKinnon scored the shootout winner after Colorado’s only goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to a sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Darcy Kumper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, going 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and setting a franchise record with their 52nd win of the season.

“It’s always good to end it with a save and it’s a great feeling to have a win,” Kumper said, adding, “We know we have a special group here and it’s really been…


Read Full News