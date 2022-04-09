McLaren Fastest, Daniel Ricciardo Positions, Sebastian Vettel Crashes, Aston Martin

Lando Norris was fastest in the final practice session at Albert Park and Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth in a promising sign to qualify for the Australian Grand Prix for McLaren.

The session was halted early due to a red flag that placed Norris at the top of the timesheet, 0.132 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in third and fourth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, however, missed a clean lap with the soft tyre and finished seventh fastest behind Ricciardo.

