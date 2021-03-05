McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

McNeese Cowboys vs. SE Louisiana Lions Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

McNeese vs SE Louisiana Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, LA

Network: ESPN +

Of all CFN berserk predictions

McNeese (1-1) vs. SE Louisiana (0-1) Game Preview

Why McNeese will win

The Cowboys may have struggled against Invernet Word in a 48–20 loss, but the offense was not bad – QB Cody Orgeron ran for a team-high 72 yards and a touchdown and threw for 202 yards.

The team held the ball in their possession for about 35 minutes and it was very good at converting on the third down chance, but could not quickly close the drive with points and hit with a ton of penalties. Clean the flag, control the clock again, and pursue that offense – the Cowboys can do that.

SE Louisiana lost to Sam Houston State. and how? Penalties, some failures to close the drive, and a 43-38 loss with the defense.

Sam Houston State rolled for 672 yards, but …

Why SE will win Louisiana

Incarnate Word burst from the big run after a big run against McNeese defensive front.

SE Arkansas former Arkansas starter Kell Kelly has a big FBS-caliber passer – he threw for 462 yards and four scores – but the Lions have a running game that should work better than the Beards.

McNeese gave up eight yards per carry as a D, but the game ended with a 31-8 drop. SE Louisiana may not try to grind it out, but it will shake the chains.

What is going to happen

McNeese, Incarnate Word should be far better than shown in the loss, but defense is still an issue. It was a secondary that was a concern coming into the season – it gave up 306 yards and four scores last week – and it was a tough hit by Kelly.

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Prediction, Line

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese 27

Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, O / U: 57

Must see rating: 3

