McNeil keeps narrow lead after fifth Seanad count

Counting of votes has entered the fifth count in the Trinity College Senad by-election, leaving two candidates out.

Former Irish rugby international Hugo McNeill maintains a slim lead of just 95 votes over defense analyst and disabilities campaigner Tom Clonon, with author and academic Maureen Gaffney in third.

Former Dublin mayor and Green Party councilor Hazel Chu is still running in fourth place.

Eoin Barry and Michael McDemott have been eliminated.

Labour’s Ivana Besik won a seat in Dale last summer, leading to 17 candidates contesting the election.

The total valid turnout was 13,418 from voters of less than 68,000 Trinity graduates.

The quota is 6,710.

Result of count four:

Voters: 67,000+ Trinity Graduates

Total Voting:…