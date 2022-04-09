MCU Multiverse, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Ending Explained

The multiverse is very hot right now.

The concept of multiple – possibly infinite – alternate realities appearing alongside us is decades old; physicist Hugh Everett III He is widely credited with developing the theory at Princeton in the 1950s. Since then the multiverse has emerged in science fiction and comic books, and is often employed in time-travel stories such as “Back to the Future”, where a timeline has been split or altered and it is need to be improved.

But the head-squeaking metaphysics of parallel timelines has placed the idea of ​​intersecting and influencing ones on the fringes of mainstream popular culture.

Then, around ‘2016, the idea that we’re “living in the worst timeline” began to take hold on social media,…