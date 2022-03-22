BUSINESS

MDH Hindustan Deal | Hindustan Unilever Discussion To Buy MDH Masala Company | Hindustan Unilever is in the race to buy it, the value of MDH may be 15 thousand crores

new Delhi3 hours ago

India’s leading spice company MDH has now reached the verge of selling. According to media reports, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is in the race to buy it. A report said that Hindustan Unilever Limited is in talks with the company to buy a majority stake in MDH spice maker Mahashiyan Di Hatti.

The value of the deal can be up to 15 thousand crores
It has been said in this report that the valuation of MDH can be between 10 thousand – 15 thousand crore rupees. The market for branded spices in India is huge and is expected to double to 50,000 crores by 2025.

HUL shares climb
After these reports came to the fore, HUL shares opened with strength on Tuesday at the level of Rs 2,055. The company’s shares had closed at Rs 2,051.45 on Monday. However, after this the company’s shares fell by four per cent to Rs 1,969.25 on the BSE.

Started selling spices from a small kiosk
MDH Spices Company was started by Monsieur Dharampal Gulati by setting up a small kiosk. Started selling spices in the name of Mahashiyan Di Hatti (MDH) by setting up a small kiosk on Ajmal Khan Road in Karolbagh. People liked his spices so much that in no time his shop had become a famous shop of spices.

Dharampal Singh Gulati was born on 27 March 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. His family had shifted to Amritsar during the partition of Pakistan. After some time he came to Delhi with his family. Dharampal Gulati passed away on 3 December 2020.

