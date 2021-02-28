‘Me LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kell Thompson and Zion Williamson’: Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neill formed another unbeatable team with the NBA’s current stars. sport

LATEST

'Me LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kell Thompson and Zion Williamson': Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neill formed another unbeatable team with the NBA's current stars.

Shaquille O’Neill has included LeBron James and Stephen Curry in a lineup that he believes will beat practically any team.

For nearly two decades, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neill dominated the league. He looked at the grown-up children like children in front of him as he encouraged them to go into the paint. If there is anyone who knows how to win, it is a 7-foot-1, 4-time NBA champion.

During his playing days, Shakeel O’Neill has played with some really great players. He teamed up with others such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Kevin Garnett and Carl Malone. Sheikh has often created fictional ‘super lineups’ from leading teams.

This time Sheikh formed a super team, including the center position. On the Rich Eisen Show, he named the four players he would build to form an unbeatable super team. He revealed:

“Steph Curry, Kell Thompson, Onions … Zion Williamson, and Lebron, yes.”

‘There’s no way someone’s beating us’: Shaquille O’Neill on her favorite supertime

Despite the fact that one can only imagine a team with this lineup, it is something fun to think about. When Sheikh was asked about his player preferences, he gave a valid explanation as to why he felt that no one could beat his Superman:

“Okay, you’re going to double me, and Steph and Kell will be wide open, okay. The LeBron one is gonna get that tank, remove it from the glass, and walk at full speed. He has three guys. Who will be in front of him. “

“I’m Mark, I don’t want to be in anyone’s way. So he’s going for two guys on the wing, Steph and Klay. Then you have another guy who’s going to tear the rim, Zion Williamson. It’s mine.” There are five rights and nobody is beating us. “

The four players Hall-to-Famer mentioned are absolutely elite players. Each of them has had their individual success in the league, with a young Zion still left to dominate the league as expected. With all four heavily talented players and a prime shake, it is indeed possible that this lethal lineup could be undefeated.

