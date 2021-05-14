ME VS CCP Live Score Eagles Vs Pots Dream11 Prediction St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Scorecard & Lineup







The 30th match of one of the most amazing leagues St. Lucia T10 is all set to hit you all for a six. In tonight’s upcoming match we have Micoud Eagles locking horn with Choiseul Clay Pots. The match will be played tonight at 11 PM on the grass of Daren Sammy National Stadium. If you are also feeling bore at home so this game will bring energy to your soul and you will get some positive energetic vibes through this game so if you are also a cricket lover stay here till the last line.

No doubt that the match is going to make you feel over the moon because these two teams are having a strong line up hence these two are holding their positions very smoothly on the 1st and 2nd rank. Before moving ahead about the match let’s take your eyes on some necessary things that you should know before making a team on fantasy cricket.

30th Match

Micoud Eagles VS Choiseul Clay Pots

14 May 2021 11:00 PM IS

St. Lucia T10 Blast

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet

Micoud Eagles Probable Playing XI: Darren Sammy, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Garvin Serieux, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Tarrique Edward.

Choiseul Clay Pots Probable Playing XI: Junior Henry, Jason Simon (wk), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St. Ange, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillee, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St. Rose, Canice Richardson, Stephane Theophane.

This match is also scheduled to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and to play prediction kind of games you should know about the weather and as per the latest weather status the climate of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium will be pleasant and so-called warm. The other thing that you should be a swim of before entering the game is the pitch report and according to all previous matches this pitch is a batting paradise but sometimes it supports bowlers as well if the bowlers are having good bowling tricks.

These two teams have played amazingly hence these are standing on very good numbers. Micoud Eagles (ME) has played a total of 7 matches in which the team got defeated only once and won all the 6 games, hence the team is resting on 1st rank in the point table. On the other side, the Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) has played only 4 matches in which the team won 3 games and got defeated in just a single match and the team is holding the second position in the table. Get ready for this toe to toe match tonight, till then stay tuned for all the upcoming updates and news on the game and to get the live score.