Meadowlark Media tabs Gary Hoenig as exeutive editor, Carl Scott executive director of audio

Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media is ramping up their hiring.

Along with on-air expertise, that features two editorial strikes introduced in the present day, naming Gary Hoenig govt editor and Carl Scott govt director of audio. (The Huge Lead’s Kyle Koster reported the Hoenig rent.)

From Meadowlark’s launch:

Meadowlark Media in the present day introduced the appointment of Gary Hoenig as Government Editor and Carl Scott as Government Director of Audio. Each will report back to Meadowlark CEO John Skipper.

With Skipper, Hoenig will oversee the corporate’s content material slate, advising on new and current tasks in addition to expertise choices.

Scott will oversee the technique and progress of all audio properties beneath Meadowlark umbrella, together with the Le Batard & Buddies community.

“We’re grateful to have Gary and Carl bringing their expertise and fervour to Meadowlark,” mentioned Skipper. “Gary’s means to establish and develop a narrative is distinct, as he has displayed at every cease of his illustrious profession. In Carl, we’re gaining a real content material professional with a wonderful sense for storytelling, audio and design.”

“Gary introduced me to ESPN once I was in my early 20s. He took a younger no one from Miami and helped form me right into a nationwide voice,” mentioned Meadowlark Co-Founder Dan Le Batard. “A few years later, he additionally helped me transfer away from writing into the sort of leisure that had extra communal laughter and was much less lonely. He has been instrumental in my skilled happiness and I’m thrilled to be reunited with a mentor.”

Hoenig most lately was the chief editor at The Gamers’ Tribune, and previous to that was editor-in-chief of ESPN the Journal, overlapping with each Le Batard and Skipper at ESPN.

Scott can also be becoming a member of from The Gamers’ Tribune, the place he was head of content material. Contemplating Meadowlark’s aspirations and the significance of podcasting to the corporate’s technique, main the audio facet is a vital function.

“I’ve labored with John and Dan for greater than twenty years, however that is the primary probability to hitch them as true collaborators and companions,” mentioned Hoenig. “Becoming a member of this crew is really an expert dream come true.”

“It’s no exaggeration to name this an all-star crew,” mentioned Scott. “I’m excited to hitch the squad and develop our audio community into new and groundbreaking territory. To have Dan and Skipper’s vote of confidence in that effort is really humbling.”

These strikes aren’t the one ones for the week, both. Yesterday Sports activities Illustrated’s Jessica Smetana additionally introduced she was leaving for Meadowlark:

These strikes definitely gained’t be the final as the corporate grows, however it’s fascinating to see which instructions Le Batard and Skipper go along with their hiring.

[Meadowlark Media]

