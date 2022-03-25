Meagan Duhamel ciblée par des propos dégradants

Canadian figure skater Megan Duhamel has been reluctantly placed at the center of controversy after a British commentator hurled hurt words at her during the World Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday.

Apparently believing his microphone was off, Simon Reed described the 36-year-old in derogatory terms, calling him “Canadian’s p***”. The person in question and his collaborator, Nicky Slater, would also have laughed after the statement, at the end of the short show in pairs. In addition, the Reuters agency specified that employees working on British television were replaced as required by the International Skating Union (ISU).

“The…