MEANT TO BE : CHAPTER 2

Hi ppl thank you for immense love sorry I didn’t catch time to reply to your lovely comments coz I was sleeping 😴

Happie happie day Ayesha we love you 😍 ❤

Vansh’s pov

‘It’s been an hectic day rather days since a month I was happy before a lot until riddhima married Kabir idk what did she find in him like I was there whenever she needed me I was her best friend I loved her though it was one sided but I did ig somethings are just meant to be I was thinking all this when my phone rang it was riddhima my face lit up i answered at one go, but she seemed worried for KABIR I soo hate him but if riddhu is happy with him I am

She asked me about his where abouts to which I answered he left an hour ago she did sound worried I told her to take care he might be giving her some.e surprises to which she agreed.she was then chatting with me telling me how kabor makes her happy I would pretend to be happy but couldn’t stop the tears flowing it was not riddhima’s fault that she married him it was arranged it was me who never confessed.

Loving her was a loosing game she was ever mine 💔

Sorry for the short update but I really wanted to add Vansh’s pov