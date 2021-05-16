ENTERTAINMENT

MEANT TO BE : CHAPTER 2

Hi ppl thank you for immense  love sorry I didn’t  catch time  to reply to your  lovely  comments  coz I was sleeping  😴

Happie happie day Ayesha we love you 😍 ❤

Vansh’s  pov

‘It’s  been an hectic  day rather  days since a month I was happy  before a lot until riddhima married  Kabir idk what did she find in him like I was there whenever  she needed me I was her best friend I loved her though  it was one sided but I did ig somethings are just meant to be I was thinking  all this when my phone rang it was riddhima my face lit up i answered at one go, but she seemed worried for KABIR I soo hate him but if riddhu is happy  with him I am

She asked me about his where abouts to which I answered he left an hour ago she did sound worried I told her to take care he might be giving  her some.e surprises to which she agreed.she was then chatting with me telling  me how kabor makes her happy  I would pretend  to be happy  but couldn’t  stop the tears flowing  it was not  riddhima’s fault that she married him it was arranged it was me who never confessed.

Loving her was a loosing  game she was  ever mine 💔

Sorry for the short update but I really wanted to add Vansh’s  pov

