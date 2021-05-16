MEANT TO BE : CHAPTER 3

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and support thank you @arushi soni for ur lovely words amd so sorry that short update guys am really sorry but hope i can make up to u guys and i couldn’t reply to ur comments sorry for that too.

Recap: he was grinning at her devilishly

She closed the door went near him.

‘kabir are you fine, why are u drunk what happened.’

He fainted on the sofa the next morning riddhima left for hospital leaving lemon water for Kabir he woke up at 10 pm gulped the drink down in a go and reached Vr industries and started working when vansh came up to him.

‘riddhima was looking for u last night she rang me up.’

Kabir turned towards him witha fake smile,

‘oh is it so i wasn’t aware of that what should i do now ho behind her?’. His answer kinda disturbed vansh.

‘hey whats wrong with you mate chillax atleast ring her up once.’

Kabir fumed with more rage ‘you know what boss ive work and please you are HER best friend and this is OUR issue i wouldn’t like ur nose in between.’

‘EXCUSE ME MR KABIR I AM AWARE IF THAT AND THIS IS MY OFFICE AND I JUST WANT TO MAKE SURE MY BSF IS FINE OR NOT COZ SHE ISN’T ANSWERING MY CALLS. PLEASE LEAVE!’

Kabir stomped off with groans and useless mutterings he reached his cabin worked his ass off and left for home. He reached soon and knocked on the door. A girl answered it who wasn’t Riddhima she was someone else

‘hi babe hows your day been’ she asked,

To which Kabir replied

‘without you horrible.’ they cane close yo kiss but Kabir’s phone rang.

‘uff its her’ he groaned, the girls clicks her tongue ‘oh i see go find time for your wife’ saying this she bangs the door on his face.

He curses loudly and then answers with a.fake smile.

‘hi Riddhima what happened.

‘ummm Kabir can u pick me my cars not working.’

‘ya sure.’ he cut the calll willing to throw the phone but then stopped and proceeded towards her hospital.

‘thanks for coming kabir’.

‘sur why not come sit.’

Their abrupt silence was broken by riddhima’s phone it rang loudly to cause anyone hearing issues.

‘hii vansh’ she said

‘hi Riddhima can we meet tommorow?’

‘ya sure. Why not’

Kabir was trying to analyse what was happening she cut the call soon and told kabir that she wanted to meet him tommorow and he agreed thier journey back home was silent where riddhima was tired aand Kabir had doubts about her meet but then he brushed them out he was rather thinking about his love

Precap.

‘He’s cheating on you’

