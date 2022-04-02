Meat plant worker sued over Kovid-19 infection

A co-offee meat plant worker who nearly died of COVID-19 is suing his employer for personal injuries, the first known damages claim involving a case at a meat factory.

Paul Fegheri has filed a High Court action against Roscera Irish Meats Group, claiming he contracted the virus while working at its plant in Roscaria, Co.

Mr Fegheri became ill in March 2020. His health deteriorated rapidly and he was admitted to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He spent more than two weeks on a ventilator in the ICU before recovering and being discharged in May 2020. He is still suffering from the disease.