Medhat El-Adl: I hope Zamalek wins the league.. and I wish Egypt would benefit from Ferrera | news





Dr. Medhat El-Adl wished that Zamalek Club would be crowned the Egyptian League championship.

Medhat El-Adl said in televised remarks: “I hope Zamalek takes the league, and I hope Egypt benefits from White Castle coach Ferreira, because he has extensive experience in the field of football.”

We recommend – Asala and Elissa transform into Tamer Hosni and Bahaa Sultan, behind the scenes of the “Trio Night” concert (video)

He added, “The system that Zamalek follows is good, the deals are very strong, and the capabilities of the board of directors and Ferrera make Zamalek on the right path.”

Medhat El-Adl

And Medhat Al-Adl continued: “When Al-Ahly becomes strong, Zamalek will be strong, as well as Pyramids and all clubs, and therefore it will return positively to the Egyptian national team.”

Zamalek is preparing to face Aswan at 3:15 pm tomorrow, Monday, at Aswan Sports Stadium, as part of the eleventh round of the Egyptian League competition.

Zamalek tops the Egyptian league standings table with 24 points, after playing 10 matches, winning seven matches, drawing three times, its players scoring 20 goals, and conceding 4 goals.

Read also:

Ayman Bahgat Qamar decides his position on cooperation with Sherine Abdel Wahhab

Fifi Abdo: The man is the master, and he will not be a “junk tassel” in the house

Muhammad Ramadan presents his new clip, “Ala We Wet”, with the participation of “Al Adawiya” (video)

Hamaki recounts a strange coincidence due to the “Meeting of the Stars”: I went through what they called me

Don’t miss: #fashionpolice: Emily Cooper’s style secrets at Emily in Paris

Download the FilFan app … and (Live Among the Stars)

Google Play | https://bit.ly/36husBt

Store waterhttps://apple.co/3sZI7oJ