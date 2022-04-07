Media critic Eric Boehlert killed in New Jersey bike accident

Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, was killed in a bicycle accident. He was 57 years old.

An avid bike rider, Boehlert was hit by a commuter train on Monday night, while riding near his home in Montclair, New Jersey. Journalist Soledad O’Briena family friend.

On Wednesday, O’Brien, host of the syndicated Sunday talk show “Matter of Fact,” said he gained expertise in exposing misinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable.

“He was concerned about the facts and about the defender of the truth,” she said.

on Twitter, Hillary Clinton Wednesday called Boehlert’s death “terrible news.”

“I am devastated for his family and friends and will miss his important work to protest …