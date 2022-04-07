Media critic Eric Boehlert killed in New Jersey bike accident

NEW YORK (AP) – Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, has been killed in a bicycle accident. He was 57 years old.
NEW YORK (AP) – Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, has been killed in a bicycle accident. He was 57 years old.
Bohlert, an avid biker, was hit by a commuter train while riding near his home in Montclair, New Jersey, on Monday night, according to journalist Soledad O’Brien, a family friend.
On Wednesday, O’Brien, host of the syndicated Sunday talk show “Matter of Fact,” said he gained expertise in exposing misinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable.,
Read Full News