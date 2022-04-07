Media critic Eric Boehlert killed in New Jersey bike accident

NEW YORK (AP) – Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, has been killed in a bicycle accident. He was 57 years old.

Bohlert, an avid biker, was hit by a commuter train while riding near his home in Montclair, New Jersey, on Monday night, according to journalist Soledad O’Brien, a family friend.

On Wednesday, O’Brien, host of the syndicated Sunday talk show “Matter of Fact,” said he gained expertise in exposing misinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable.