MediWound will present EscharEx clinical data at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care...

Results highlight safety and efficacy in difficult-to-heal wounds

SAWC will take place April 6-10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona

YAVNE, Israel, March 29, 2022 (Globe Newswire) — Mediwound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, has announced today announced a poster and oral presentation of its EscharEx® clinical data at the 35th Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference taking place April 6-10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona ( Home | SAWC Spring ,

Oral Presentation, Title: ” Introducing EscharEx: An Innovative Enzymatic Solution…