Medvedev lost and Djokovic became No. 1

Sometimes the train passes only once and you need to know how to take advantage of it. The case of Daniil Medvedev (second) in Miami was not. Florida Masters 1000, Russian Polish Hubert Herkaz (10th) in the quarter-finals 7-6 (7) and 6-3. lost to And again lost his chance to become No. 1 in the ranking.

The current leader of the ATP, Novak Djokovic, must have seen the match go hand in hand, Noelle could not make it to the first two Masters of the year (Indian Wells first, now Miami) Due to United States sanctions with people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s why Medvedev served it.

