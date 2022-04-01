Medvedev lost in Miami and could not recover No. 1

Medvedev, who briefly held the top of the circuit until his loss this month at Indian Wells, needed to reach the semifinals in Miami, once again to beat Djokovic, absent from the tournament.

This Thursday, however, the Russians missed the chance 7-6 (7) and 6-3, losing to Harkaz in the quarterfinalsThe extreme humidity in Miami went through a real test in the second set.

Harkaz, tenth in the ATP, will face the winner of the cross between Spanish Carlos Alcarz, 18, and Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The other semi-finalists will face the great revelation of the tournament Francisco Serandolo (103) and Norwegian Kasper Rood (8). This match will start on Friday the 13th…