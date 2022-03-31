Medvedev moves after Harkaz’s streak in Miami

The defending champion of the Miami Masters 1000, Hubert Herkasz (10th in the world), the quest for the semifinals will be a tough fight. If You Want To Repeat Your Victory Path, You Have To Cross Daniil Medvedev (2). The Russian, for his part, is one victory away from securing the throne as No. 1 in the world.

25-year-old pole reached the quarterfinals by becoming a hindrance in the way of this edition Arthur Rinderknecht, Aslan Karatsev and Lloyd Harris, will be looking for a tenth consecutive win at the Florida event against one of the best players in recent months. The eventual finalist of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev traversed his course in Miami with advantage—without favor— Andy Murray, Pedro Martinez and Jenson Brooksby,

Between head to head…