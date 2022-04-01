Medvedev will have to wait to beat Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev (2nd) lost to Hubert Herkaz (10th) Miami wanted to beat more in the quarterfinals Novak Djokovic (1°) in the ranking To achieve its status as number one in the world, The next attempt will be in Monte Carlo, with the Serbian in competition.

The Russian, who had been at the top of the rankings for two weeks in 2022, needed to reach semifinal To become the second Masters 1000 of the season leader of men’s tennis, but The defending champion appeared. polish, that he has to retain the crown to remain in the top 10, beat him 7-6(7), 6-3 in a match in which the Russian didn’t have a good time; Convulsions and other physical ailments suffered.

From next Monday Medvedev will have 8410 marks, so…