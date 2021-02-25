Meena replaced MB’s wife – TheMiracleTech

Meena, who made headlines with the great success of Drushyam 2, will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film. Meena is teaming up with none other than Mohan Babu in the actor’s upcoming iconic film Son of India.

Meena will be seen as Mohan Babu’s wife in the film. He is said to have an important role in the film. The pair had previously worked in several films. Notably, Allari Mogudu was a classic hit of the pair.

Son of India, a patriotic film that is on the lines of NTR’s Major Chandrakant, the film will have a strong social message. Mohan Babu has written the screenplay in addition to playing a hard role in the film.

Directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film has music composed by ‘Maestro’ Ilaiyaraaja. Viranika Manchu, wife of Vishnu Manchu, is changing as stylist for the film.

Mohan Babu is raising high expectations on this film. He is hoping that the film will do well. Recently, Surya’s Aakasam Ni Haddu Ra (Soorai Potru) in the role of Mohan Babu has garnered critical acclaim.

