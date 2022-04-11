Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away, funeral to take place in Mumbai

Shiv Subramaniam, an actor-Screenwriter who is known for his roles in serial Mukti Bandhan and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, passed away on the morning of April 11, 2022. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, a popular cinema actor started his career as a writer with Parinda in 1989 and further went on to appear in a number of films and television shows. The reason behind Subramaniam’s demise is still unknown. The entire Indian film industry is mourning the loss of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta issued a message a social media and informed that the funeral will take place in…