Meet Aspyn Godwin: Auburn Softball’s New Power Queen

The Auburn Tigers are an NCAA powerhouse. The Tigers have won nearly two dozen national championships across all sports, and there will likely be many more in the years to come.

Auburn softball hasn’t quite reached the top of the mountain just yet, but the Tigers did come close in 2016.

This year’s team is trying to make a run of their own, and their offense is leading the way.

Aspyn Godwin, a junior catcher and outfielder, made waves early on in the season for her long home runs. With nearly 20 RBI on the young season already, fans going to Jane B. Moore Field are getting treated with prolific displays of hitting.

Aspyn Godwin attended Daphne High School in Silverhill, Alabama.

Playing at a Division I level anywhere is impressive enough, but much like football, the SEC features most of the elite softball teams. It’s safe to say Godwin is in a league of her own in that regard.

Through a (small) sample-size of 60 at-bats at the beginning of the year, Godwin led the Tigers in home runs, RBIs and OPS.

She homered against Southeast Missouri, South Carolina, and IUPUI, and all of those big flies came before the calendar turned to March. There is likely more in the tank as the season chugs along.

Godwin had terrific performances against Southern Miss and Troy this season as well. Her 12 strikeouts are rather high, but that is a tradeoff head coach Mickey Dean is willing to make if it means that Godwin’s power will be showcased as well.

The Auburn Tigers are looking to return to the Women’s College World Series this summer.

In addition to Aspyn Godwin, hitters like Sydney Cox, Makenna Dowell, Lindsey Garcia, and Makayla Packer have all performed at high levels in 2021. The SEC always has fierce competition, but this team is one of the more fun ones to pay attention to.