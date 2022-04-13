Meet Ben Radcliffe: The New Stars of Anatomy of a Scandal

And what about privilege and nepotism in the acting world? Historically, a gilded inner sanctum has been where the children of the rich and famous, and in Hollywood’s social milieu, play prominent roles. Radcliffe disagrees: ‘I think talent always shines through – and, if you’re right for a role you often get the role.’

With reference to the passage in Radcliffe’s play, he has been acting since childhood. He jokes about being ‘a pushy stage mum’ and when he went to the Sylvia Young Theater School in Marylebone, it required even greater effort on the part of his parents. ‘My dad used to take me by train to London for two hours on Mondays and then I would board him for a week and then he would pick me up on Fridays and take me back to Leeds.