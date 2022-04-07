Meet Meredith Scudder, Scottie Scheffler’s Wife

Scotty Scheffler and Meredith Scudder after their World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies match play win in March 2022 Getty Images

Should Scotty Scheffler score his fourth PGA Tour win in April 2022, it’s likely he will be celebrating with his wife, Meredith Scudder.

The 25-year-old golfer, who is looking to win his first green jacket at the 2022 Masters, is coming three PGA Tour winsIncluding the Phoenix Open in February 2022 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational a month later.

For Schaeffler’s most recent win, the March 2022 World Golf Championships—Dell Technologies Match Play, the golfer embraces Scudder on the course in Austin, Texas.