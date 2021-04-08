LATEST

Meet the ‘Boxing World Champion’ – related to Xabi Alonso – trying to buy Derby

Spanish businessman Erik Alonso is on the verge of taking over Derby County

Spanish businessman Erik Alonso – who describes himself as a ‘boxing world champion’ – is close to completing a takeover of Championship side Derby County.

Alonso, who owns ‘No Limits Sports Limited’, reached advanced negotiations with the Rams last month, but there slight was a slight hitch as both parties had to wait until Bin Zayed International’s exclusivity clause had expired.

Derby have spent the past two seasons weighed down by financial constraints, yet it is understood their prospective new owner has sufficient funds in place for the transaction and would not require any loans.

Alonso has amassed his personal wealth thanks to his family and several successful ventures such as owning vineyards and several football businesses in marketing and consultancy.

Speaking to Miracle on Thursday morning, Alonso insisted he wants to bring the glory days back to Pride Park.

“The club’s history speaks for itself,” he told White and Jordan. “So I cannot say anything else.

“Derby is a sleeping giant; we hope we can bring Derby back to old days. Normally what I say is, ‘Don’t trust my words, but let me work’.

“I will prove my worth with my daily work, so they will see what we do.”

Alonso describes himself as: “A charismatic, pro-active, dedicated professional with great interpersonal skills, in depth knowledge of the professional sports industry and a passion for winning.”

The charismatic businessman hailing from Spain also has a rather personal link to football, namely his famous relative Xabi.

The former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder hung up his boots in 2017, yet cousin Erik is keen to carry on the family dynasty.

“His father is family of my father,” he added.

“I’m not exactly [sure of the link] because we don’t have a strong relationship but yes, we are family.”

He also labels himself a ‘Boxing World Champion’ and has a Boxrec page. He has fought five times professionally, winning all by knockout.

On his LinkedIn page, Alonso describes himself as: “A charismatic, pro-active, dedicated professional with great interpersonal skills, in depth knowledge of the professional sports industry and a passion for winning.”

He also labels himself a ‘Boxing World Champion’ and has a Boxrec page, which details how all five of his pro wins have come by way of knockout.

Wayne Rooney’s men are 18th in the Championship, eight points above the relegation zone, and welcome leaders Norwich on Saturday.

