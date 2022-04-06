Meet the cast of Deadline, Channel 5’s latest thriller

Channel 5 continues to carve a niche for itself in the scripted drama realm, with its latest effort being a four-part thriller starring Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and James D’Arcy (Marvel’s Agent Carter).
The deadline begins on a media storm as wealthy woman Natalie Varga (Murphy) is accused of murdering her husband and her reputation is dragged into the mud by several big-name publications.
Still, she doesn’t go down without a fight to enlist the help of infamous investigative journalist James Alden (D’Arcy) to uncover and clear the name of the true culprit.
The deadline comes from screenwriter Gareth Tunley — who co-wrote Channel 5’s critically panned 2021 miniseries Intruder — as co-writers Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Homeland) and Joe Ahearn (Homeland).
