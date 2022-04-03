Meet the Dancing With the Stars’ celebrity contestants for 2022

After a three-year absence, Dancing With the Stars NZ is back. In a bold move of her own, Tara Ward Powers up brave celebrities to sashay on our screens.

It’s been three long, cold years without Dancing With the Stars NZ. Some may blame Covid-19 for the absence, but I think you’ll find that the blame lies at the feet of my respected colleague Sam Brooks, who foolishly tempted fate in his final DWTS NZ recap of 2019:

Luckily you can’t put a good dancer down, and with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, DWTS NZ season nine begins later this month. Today, Three announced the names of nine daring celebrities who will compete at the DWTS NZ Ballroom of Dreams. They’re about to enter our hearts and pockets, raising money for their favorite charities…