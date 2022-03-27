Meeting Eloise Bridgerton: A Delicious, Escapist Date With Claudia Jessie

This article contains spoilers bridgerton season one.

So, 2022 isn’t quite shaping up as we had hoped: World War III is underway, O’Micron is breathing down our necks, a block of cheese costs $17, and even more That even rich people can no longer afford to buy a house. It’s a bit pant to be perfectly clear.

But this story is not about him. This story is an invitation to leave all that behind for an hour or two; To slip into a silky gown of escapism, and step through the imaginatively tattered French doors into a wisteria-dripping garden of televisual bliss.

season two bridgerton Lands on Netflix on March 25. Your fake-Regency real-life escape hatch is about to reopen, and Miss Eloise Bridgerton, Claudia Jesse, invites you to dive right in. RSVP in…