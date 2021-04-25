LATEST

Megan Olivi 'genuinely was so hurt' after being left out of Stephen A. Smith's praise for ESPN's UFC coverage

Again in March, Stephen A. Smith received loads of kudos from MMA followers when he shouted out ESPN’s UFC protection and name-checked a bunch of commentators, analysts, and reporters.

One individual he didn’t obtain kudos from was Megan Olivi, who does pre-and-post-show interviews in addition to co-hosting duties for UFC occasions for ESPN, and was noticeably absent from Smith’s tweet.

Anybody who is aware of learn how to converse web can let you know that the smiley face on the finish of her response most likely didn’t match the best way she truly felt in regards to the snub and Olivi elaborated on that feeling in a Q&A following Friday’s UFC 261 weigh-ins (transcription through MMA Junkie).

“That was truly powerful for me,” Olivi advised reporters. “I don’t love social media usually, however then to play such an enormous position when it comes to pre-and post-fight interviews, like, I’m the one onsite doing them. Then to do all of the hits on the published and be part of this staff and actually the one ladies on the pay-per-view staff – there’s no different desk host, there’s nobody on the pre-or post-show. It’s actually simply me. And I’ve labored to be right here. I wasn’t handed this. It’s been a really lengthy journey, as individuals who have seen me 10 years in the past I’m positive can attest to. I’ve executed all the things the fitting technique to get right here, and to not get the acknowledgment as my male colleagues received, I genuinely was so harm. It was good to see the MMA neighborhood have my again on that.”

Olivi added that she didn’t assume Smith was purposefully leaving her out of the reward but it surely’s potential that some criticism she’s acquired about her lack of MMA data might need performed a component in being unnoticed of the male-centric accolades.

“It’s, sadly, one thing the ladies on this room have handled earlier than and should proceed to take care of,” Olivi stated. “I don’t assume he did it on objective. I don’t assume there was any (unhealthy) intent. I don’t assume he was attempting to be impolite by any means. I simply assume it didn’t actually matter to him…I don’t understand how a lot he truly watched. I do know he’s presupposed to be an MMA insider and he does his greatest, however he has rather a lot on his plate, as nicely. I don’t understand how a lot he truly sees. … I don’t need to make it about me and be like, ‘I don’t understand how a lot he observed me.’ I simply don’t assume he was genuinely paying consideration.”

“I additionally surprise if he was helped with the tweet, if possibly it was simply, ‘OK, listed here are the individuals on the published.’ As a result of I don’t know if he is aware of everybody on the published, usually. So, it’s troublesome to be missed and never take it personally. I’ve tried to not, and I’ve tried to make use of it as a second – I don’t need to say a studying second – however for me to only notice you go on whether or not individuals discover you or not. I believe what I do is vital, particularly after I can inform the tales of those athletes.”

Olivi stated that she and Smith have chatted earlier than, but it surely doesn’t sound like they’ve spoken for the reason that tweet. She’s hopeful that may occur in the future quickly.

“Humorous sufficient, Stephen A. Smith and I’ve had good conversations in individual,” Olivi advised reporters. “It could be good if he was like in the future like, ‘Oh shit,’ I didn’t see this. However I don’t assume that’s the character we’re coping with.’”

Olivi labored as a reporter on this weekend’s UFC 261 broadcast and it seems like a superb time was had by all (aside from the individuals who misplaced their fights).

[MMA Junkie]

