Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa recreate the infamous onstage moment between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston

written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Artists Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa took to the stage Sunday night to present the Best New Artist award at the 64th Annual Grammys, where they recreated a moment in pop culture history with a staged wardrobe mishap.

Both singers arrived at the microphone wearing the same black Versace wrap dress and chunky gold pendants and turned to each other in false indignation. “You’re not stealing my look,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “I was told I had the exclusive,” Dua Lipa replied, “I’ll have to talk with Donatella.”

Moments later, the 66-year-old Italian fashion designer took to the stage, babbling in Italian, wearing a gold sequin belt-dress. She immediately removed the detachable skirts of both the actors. “You know what? Let’s do this,” she said as she…