Megan Thee Stallion calls Carl Crawford ‘powder head’ in contract feud

Megan Thee Stallion has called former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford a “f-king powder head” in a record contract dispute.

In short, the 27-year-old rapper signed with Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment Record Company in 2018, and both sides have been embroiled in litigation since 2020. And on Monday, the label countered, TMZ. According to,

Megan Thee Stallion — which has been redeployed to management by Jay-Z’s Rock Nation — took to Twitter after the news broke, and appeared to be targeting Crawford’s label.