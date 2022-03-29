Megan Thee Stallion faces backlash for ‘Encanto’ remix

Megan Thee Stallion made Oscars history Sunday, becoming the first female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards. However, her achievement was overshadowed by some viewers who were disappointed with the Houston Hottie’s new rap addition to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto.”

Thee Stallion had just performed at the Afro Nation Festival in Puerto Rico less than 24 hours prior but made a surprise appearance during the first-ever live rendition of the hit song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Afterward, the musician took to Twitter to celebrate the feat, writing “I’m definitely in grind mode.”

