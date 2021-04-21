LATEST

Megha And Omkar Team Up Against Mayura

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Episode 21st April 2021 Update: Megha And Omkar Team Up Against Mayura



Within the latest episodes of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Omkar fumes and has no thought what’s he doing. Particularly after when Mayura disguised as Maya and obtained Omkar’s consignment. She additionally didn’t Tara to Omkar after his many makes an attempt. Omkar both attacked Mayura’s household. However as Mayura has supported Vishaka, she isn’t afraid of Omkar as anymore. As of now, Omkar involves Mayura’s new residence together with NGO’s girls and a Police inspector. He then alleged Mayura who’s disguised as Maya that she has captivated his daughter.

Maya asks which daughter, girls of NGO tells her that you simply resemble her spouse Mayura who has acquired her daughter alongside along with her. They additional say your face appears to be like like Omkar’s spouse however she has a scar on her face. Mayura says that she assumes that Omkar is searching for revenge on her as she overtook his deal. Omkar says that you’re taking revenge, Mayura asks for what, Omkar replies as a result of he separated Tara from you. Omkar says that Mayura’s scar will be hidden by make-up or face masks. Maya asks NGO girls what’s she speaking about. They reply that he’s pondering that you’ve got kidnapped his daughter.

Maya brings out her identification paperwork and reveals them to the NGO girls and the inspector. All of them verifies the paperwork. However simply then Omkar picks up a glass and throws water on Mayura however she strikes apart and the water splashes on one of many NGO girls. Omkar says that her masks will be pulled off and her actuality will probably be revealed. Mayura says that it’s sufficient now, she says what does he pondering of himself. He can do something and I’ll stand nonetheless in entrance of him. Vishaka makes Omkar kneel down in entrance of Mayura.

Mayura tells Omkar to be routine of bowing down in entrance of me, she says now you’ll get to know the way it feels and the way a lot it hurts. Omkar once more asks for a DNA take a look at, however Mayura once more manages to govern the issues. Whereas the inspector taking Omkar out, he once more grabs Mayura’s wrist. She will get fumes and badly reprimands Omkar and asks him to get out of her home straight away. Omkar leaves however nonetheless searching for revenge on Mayura. Simply then Megha comes and tells Omkar that she’s going to help her in that and Omkar agrees. They each get able to go after Mayura. The episode ends, you possibly can depend on Social Telecast for additional Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written replace.


