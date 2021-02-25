Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021: APL, BPL PDS New Ration Card List

Meghalaya New APL, BPL PDS Ration Card List, Check Status of Meghalaya Ration Card & all other information will be given to you in this article. The government of Meghalaya has released an online portal for the ration department. Here, information about the ration card is given according to the category of different districts. Here from the Meghalaya ration card list, you can easily find out your ration number by looking at the list.

On the other hand, according to the name of the Tehsil / Allotment distribution holder, you can also get your ration card information. Ration card is very important for citizens living below the poverty line. With the help of a ration card, you can get the benefit of government schemes run by the government. Along with this, with the help of a ration card, you can also get the ration provided by the government at a lower market price.

Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021

If you are a resident of the state of Meghalaya, then this article can be very important for you. In this article, we will give you all the information about the Meghalaya Ration Card List. If you have applied for the new Meghalaya Ration Card, then tell you that after examining all the applications, the government has released a list of the names of all eligible citizens of the state.

If your name is on this list, it will definitely be made your ration card by the government. The government provides ration to the poor citizens of the state at less than the market price, who are financially weak and unable to support their families. By availing the benefits of this scheme run by the government, such citizens can get help in nurturing their families. If you want to see this list, then read this article till the end.

Objective of Meghalaya Ration Card

The objective of the Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021 is to make the list of beneficiaries available through the official website. Now the citizens of Meghalaya will not have to go to the government offices to get details about the ration card. You can check your name on the beneficiary list sitting at home using the internet through the official website. Such poor citizens of the state are rationed below the market price by the government, which is financially weak and unable to support their families. By availing the benefits of this scheme run by the government, such citizens can get help in nurturing their families.

Highlights of Meghalaya Ration Card List

Scheme Name Meghalaya Ration Card List Launched By Government of Meghalaya Beneficiaries People of State Application Procedure Online Objective Providing subsidized ration Benefits Make available the list of all the beneficiaries of ration cards through the official website Category Meghalaya Govt. Schemes Official Website megfcsca.gov.in/

Benefits of Meghalaya Ration Card

You can use the Meghalaya Ration Card as proof of identity.

Through the Meghalaya Ration Card, you can take advantage of government schemes launched by the central and state government.

With the availability of the Meghalaya Ration Card online, citizens will no longer have to visit government offices to see names on the beneficiary list.

You can also use the Meghalaya Ration Card to get government TMT and scholarships.

to get government TMT and scholarships. The main function of the Meghalaya Ration Card is to ensure the availability of food grains to the poor from the fair price shops.

Eligibility Criteria

Local residents can apply online for Meghalaya Ration Card.

Married couples can also apply for Meghalaya Ration Card.

If you already have a ration card, then you cannot fill the Meghalaya Ration Card form again.

Required Documents

Aadhar Card

Bank passbook

mobile number

Certificate of income

Proof of residence

Search Name in Beneficiary List & Details of Ration Card

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Select your District and then DFSO after that Tehsil, village, and at last FPSID.

Now the name wise list with Ration card will open on your computer screen.

View the Fair Price Shop List

To view the fair price shop list follow the process provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “List of fair price shop” from the online services section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page select your state, District, and Tehsil. After selection click on the view report option.

A complete list of Fair Price shops with card details will open on your device screen.

View District Wise Ration Card Count

To view district wise ration card count check the process given below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “District-wise RC Count” from the online services section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Fill the captcha code in the given box and click on the verify button. A new page will open on your screen.

will open on your screen. Fill the form with relevant details like a month, year, state, district, report name, etc.

Press view reports link and a list of District Wise Ration Card Counts will open.

Grievance Registration Procedure

To submit your complaint you can follow the below provided process:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “District Lodge your Grievance” from the online services section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this new page click on the Lodge Grievance option.

Now you can see the grievance redressal form, fill the form and press the submit button to submit your complaint.

Track Status of Grievance

You can track the Grievance status by few easy staps:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ District Lodge your Grievance ” from the online services section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” from the online services section. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this new page click on View Action Status, it results in a new page.

Enter your complaint Registration Number, Password (if you have any) and fill the captcha code

Now, after filling in the details click on the submit button and the Grievance status will show on your device screen.

Application Procedure of Meghalaya Ration Card 2021

Offline Application

To apply offline follow the steps given below: –

First of all, visit the office of the district supply officer and get your application form for a ration card.

Fill the form manually with relevant details.

Attach all the required documents or their copies with the application form as per the requirements.

After completing the form submit it to the district supply officer.

If everything goes right then hopefully your card will be issued in 15 days.

Online Application

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “form” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Citizens belonging to rural areas can download the claims and objection forms for rural and citizens related to the urban areas can download the claims and objection forms for urban.

Take a printout and fill this application form and submit it to the nearest ration office.

Procedure to Download Form for Licence for Sale of Kerosene

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “form” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now, click on the license for the sale of kerosene link and the form will be downloaded on your device.

Fill the form attach the required documents and submit it to the nearest ration office.

Download Fair Price Shop Dealership Certificate for Village/Urban

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ form ” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now, click on the link of the Fair price shop dealership certificate from the village durbar and the form will be downloaded on your device.

Fill the form, attach the required documents, and submit it to the nearest ration office.

Procedure to Check Eligibility Criteria for AAY

To Check Eligibility Criteria for AAY you can follow the procedure provided below:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of National Food Seccurity Act >> Eligibility Criteria for AAY. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you can check all the details about Eligibility Criteria with The Heading; “Eligibility Criteria for A.A.Y. Inclusion”

Procedure to Check Eligibility Criteria for PHH

You can Check the Eligibility Criteria for PHH through the few easy steps provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of National Food Security Act >> Eligibility Criteria for PHH . After this, a new page will open in front of you.

. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here on this page you can check all the details about Eligibility Criteria with The Heading; “Criteria for Eligible Household/Beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, 2013”

Procedure to Check Consumer Helpline

To check the Consumer Helpline details of Meghalaya Ration Card you can follow the procedure provided below:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Consumer Helpline” given under the Consumer Affairs Section. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you can check the helpline details with Contact number, Email and Website details.

Apply for Licence of Food Grains

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the food civil supplies and Consumer affairs department government of Meghalaya. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ form ” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” from the sidebar. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now, click on the link of Fair license for food grains and the form will be downloaded on your device.

Fill the form attach the required documents and submit it to the nearest ration office.

Helpline Number

For any other query , suggestion or complaint related to portal you may contact the concern person through the below provided contact details

Contact Number: 1967 and 18003453670

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Meghalaya Ration Card List beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.