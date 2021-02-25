Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021: New APL, BPL PDS Ration Card List

Ration Card List Meghalaya | New APL, BPL PDS Ration Card List | Meghalaya Ration Card List Online Check

As you all know that ration card is a mandatory document through which citizens can avail many services provided by the government. So today, through this article, we are going to tell you about the Meghalaya Ration Card List such as what is Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021? What are its types? Its purpose, benefits, application process, etc. If you want to get every single detail about Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021, then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.

What is Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021?

Ration card is a very important document issued by the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Through the ration card, ration card holders can get ration, rice, wheat, oil etc. from a fair price shop at a discounted rate. Ration cards are also used to avail various government benefits and are also used as proof of identity. Has four types of ration cards Meghalaya Ration Card They are BPL Ration Card, Antyodaya Anna Ration Card, Annapurna Ration Card and APL Ration Card. Through this article, we are going to tell you about the process of applying Meghalaya Ration Card 2021.

One Nation One Ration Card

Meghalaya Ration Card Purpose

Main objective of Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021 The list of beneficiaries is to be made available through the official website. Citizens of Meghalaya are no longer required to visit government offices to get details about ration cards. They can check their name in the beneficiary list sitting at home using the internet through the official website, which will save their time.

Main Highlights Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021

About the article Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021 Launched by Government of Meghalaya Beneficiary Citizens of Meghalaya an objective To provide the list of all the beneficiaries of ration card through the official website. official website Click here Plan availability available

Meghalaya Ration Card Benefits

Due to the availability of beneficiary list on the official website, the citizens of Meghalaya do not have to go to the government offices to get the details. Meghalaya Ration Card List 2021 That will save them time

That will save them time The Meghalaya Ration Card is used as an important document in availing various government benefits.

Meghalaya Ration Card Also used as an identity proof

Also used as an identity proof Ration cards are also used to get scholarships.

The main function of Meghalaya Ration Card is to provide food grains to poor people through fair price shops.

The Meghalaya Ration Card is also used as an identity proof.

eligibility criteria

Applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of Meghalaya

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older

Applicant should not have ration card of any other state

Only married couples can apply for ration card

Important documents

Aadhar card

address proof

Proof of age

income certificate

Proof of identity

Passport size photo

mobile number

Procedure for finding beneficiary list and ration card details

First of all, you have to go official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

Now you will have a list open in front of you. You have to select the district from this list.

After that, you need to select DFSO.

After selecting DFSO, you have to select your district

Now you need to choose your village

As soon as you select the village, there will be a list of FPS IDs on your screen.

You have to click on your FPSID.

As soon as you select the FPS ID, the list of all the beneficiaries related to that FPS will be on your screen.

Procedure to view list of fair price shop

Go to official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. A home page will open in front of you.

Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. A home page will open in front of you. On the homepage, you have to click Fair price store list Link under online services option.

Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to select the state, district and tehsil

After that, you have to click on the report report option

As soon as you click on this option, according to the tehsil, the complete list of details of fair price shops will be on your screen.

Procedure for viewing district-wise ration card calculations

First of all, you have to go official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. A home page will open in front of you.

Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. A home page will open in front of you. On the homepage, you have to click District wise RC Count

Now a page will be on your screen where you have to enter captcha code

After that you will see one new page On your screen where you have to enter some details like month, year, state, district, report name etc.

On your screen where you have to enter some details like month, year, state, district, report name etc. Now you have to click on view report

As soon as you click on the view report, the district wise details of the ration card will be on your screen.

Lodge Complaint Procedure

First of all, you have to visit the official website of the Government of Meghalaya’s Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

A home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on registering your complaint under the section on online services.

A new website will open in front of you, in which you have to click File a complaint the option

Now the Grievance Redressal Form will open before you where you will have to enter the required information.

After entering all the required information you have to click on submit

Procedure for checking status of complaint

First of all, you have to go official website Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System, Government of Meghalaya. A home page will open in front of you.

Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System, Government of Meghalaya. A home page will open in front of you. On the homepage, you have to click View action status

Now the status query form will be on your screen. You have to enter the registration number, password and security code.

Now you have to click submit

The status of the complaint will be on your computer screen

Procedure to apply for Meghalaya Ration Card 2021

Offline process

First of all, you have to get the application form from the District Supply Officer

Now you have to fill this application form in the prescribed format

After that, you have to attach the required documents

Now you have to present it to the District Supply Officer

If the information given by you is true, the card will be issued by the concerned authority within 15 days and can be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Online process

Go for it first official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department A home page will open in front of you

The homepage you have to click on The form contact

If you belong to rural area then you have to download claim and objection form for rural and if you belong to urban area then you have to download claim and objection form for urban.

Now you have to fill this application form and attach all the necessary documents and submit it to the nearest ration office.

Procedure for downloading the form for license for sale of kerosene

Be the first to official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department A home page will open in front of you

The homepage you have to click on The form contact

Now you have to click on the license for the sale of kerosene.

The form will be downloaded

You can fill the form and attach all the necessary documents and submit it to the ration office

Procedure for downloading fair price shop dealership certificate from village urban

First, go to official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

A home page will open in front of you

From the homepage, you have to click on The form L Ink

Ink Now you have to click on fair price shop dealership certificate from village urban

The form will be downloaded

You can fill the form and attach all the necessary documents and submit it to the ration office

Procedure for applying for license of food grains

Go for it first official website Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

Government of Meghalaya Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department A home page will open in front of you

The homepage you have to click on The form contact

contact Now you have to click on the license for food grains

The form will be downloaded

You can fill the form and attach all the necessary documents and submit it to the ration office

Helpline number

Through this article, we have provided all the important information about Meghalaya Ration Card List 2020. If you are still facing any kind of problem, you can solve the problem which is 1967 and 18003453670 by contacting the helpline number of Government of Meghalaya’s Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.