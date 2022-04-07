Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rejected by the British: the survey that hurts

This Thursday, April 7, Ipsos unveiled the survey that ranks members of the British royal family from most popular to least popular. If Queen Elizabeth II is still at the top of the rankings, it is more difficult for the pair of Harry and Meghan Markle to find a place in the hearts of the British.
Shock to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This Thursday, April 7, Ipsos unveiled a survey that ranks members of the British royal family From most popular to least popular, and for the couple, it’s a cold shower, Indeed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are located at the bottom of the ranking, The Duchess of Sussex scores 50% Adverse Reactions and 24% favorable responses. Compared to the same survey conducted in 2018, Meghan Markle fell 16%, But that’s nothing compared to Prince Harry’s declining popularity. She…
Read Full News