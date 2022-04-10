Meghan Markle: Has the whole of Hollywood really turned its back on her?

Meghan Markle’s popularity ratings continue to plummet. Today Hollywood has decided to turn its back on it!

Nothing is definitely going well for Meghan Markle. After the royal family, now Hollywood is turning its back on it. A real tile for Prince Harry’s companion! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Meghan Markle’s personality isn’t even in Hollywood?

As hard as the fall will be for Meghan Markle. Indeed, Prince Harry’s wife seems to have endless setbacks. As we know, for a long time there’s a whole lot of chill with the royal family of England.

After Megaxit, Things go from bad to worse for the pretty brunette, And even though she can count on Prince Harry’s unwavering support, the beauty must feel a little lonely.

Especially since things seem to be going for the best for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Two young women have often been placed in competition. and between them,