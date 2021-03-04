Meghan Markle News: Was she a threat to the royal staff? – TMT Daily

Ever since Meghan Markle has married Prince Harry, it seems that there was more to her life than ever. In recent royal news, it appears that Mark was a rascal to members of his royal staff just before Harry and Meghan Markle’s opposition interviews. Let us see what happened behind those palace doors.

happily ever after

Once Meghan Markle tried to settle down as the Duchess of Sussex in her new life CosmopolitanThe royal couple were hit by bombs after the bombing as media targeted Prince Harry’s bride and their son’s mother, Archie.

Royal couple a Step back to early 2020 And according to royal expert Robert Lacey: “Harry and Meghan had a lot of thought in trying to create something that would work for both sides, but their plans were leaked to the press when it was all blown up.”

After the news hit and the documents leaked, Cosmopolitan Noted that he had to make an official announcement. Unfortunately for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this did not mean the HRH title, and would no longer receive any public funds.

Now young married couple are staying here California home In July 2020, he bought Insider: “They have settled in the quiet secrecy of their community since their arrival and hope that it will be respected for their neighbors as well as their family.”

However, despite his new lucrative life, members of the royal staff claimed that he was constantly “humiliated” by the former Suit Actress.

Guessing games

In an interview with many times, Two royal staff members were sadly ridiculed by Meghan Markle. One of Markle’s former colleagues claimed that working for Markle was “like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I think could also be called bullying”.

When Meghan Markle attended a dinner in Fiji in 2018, she was wearing earrings sent from the Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman As wedding gifts. She then cut a trip to Fiji, claiming that she had reservations about the UN Women’s Organization and that the earrings she wore were “borrowed” from a jeweler.

However, Markle’s lawyer strongly stated that the Duchess may have said they were “borrowed”, but never from “jewelers” and did not confuse anyone about their true value or origin, according to them many times.

Naughty

many times It also reported that in 2018 a former royal secretary of Sussex, a special royal member, Jason Knafe, wrote an email: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs from home Last year. X * ‘s treatment was completely unacceptable. “

Knauf continued: “Duchess always seems intent on having someone in his sights. He threatens Y and is trying to lower his confidence. We have report after report of people who have turned against Y. Unacceptable behavior.

Jason Knauf concluded his email with extreme concern about the environment within the palace: “I questioned if domestic policy on bullying and harassment applied to princely states.”

Complaints ignored

After Jason Knaff’s complaint was sent to the HR department, Prince Harry was informed and reportedly begged Kannauf to “not pursue it”. As many times An insider reported, “Senior people at home, Buckingham Palace & Clarence House, knew they had a situation where staff members, especially young women, were being taken to the point of tears. “

The royal insider continued: “The institution continued to protect Meghan. All men with gray suits have much to answer for, as they did nothing to protect the people. “

As Jason Knauf’s complaint was not heard, he immediately resigned. And although a newspaper reported that Meghan Markle’s six-month personal assistant had been released, many believe Markle was more concerned about her name in the British press than anything else. but many times Remarkably, Markle’s lawyer said he never read the news. . . strangeThe

“Health test campaign”

There are always two sides Drama in the royal family, But with Meghan Markle, many speculations were leveled against her.

Sussex spokesman sent a statement after a damaging interview many times: “Let us call it what it is – a smear campaign calculated based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this infamous picture of the Duchess of Sussex of credibility given by media outlets. “

A spokesman for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said: “It is no coincidence that many years old accusations are being distorted for the purpose of accusing The Duchess in the British media, shortly before which she and the Duke caused the British The media was informed. Speak openly and honestly About his experience of recent years. “

Allegedly, Meghan Markle is “saddened by this latest attack” as someone who has experienced trauma from bullying and has devoted her life to providing compassion to the world.

–

Do you think Meghan Markle was a bully woman when she lived with the royal family? Let us know in the comments below.

