Meghan Markle’s investigation: Why does Prince Andrew pay attention to him? – TMT Daily

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth alleged that Megan Markle had accused her of mistreating and mistreating staff members during her time in the royal family. However, some royal enthusiasts are angry at the investigation and are accusing Buckingham Palace of being second-rate.

Palace critics are claiming double standards because a similar investigation was never ordered against Prince Andrew when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct during the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Those speaking in support of Megan Markle claim that this is just another attempt to tarnish Markle’s reputation.

While the two situations are clearly different, doubts about the Queen’s intentions are now spreading like wildfire. Here is everything we know about the charges against both Prince Andrew and Megan Markle.

Is Megan Markle a bully?

Published in a report Times of london Megan Markle Accused of Bullying Many of his royal allies. While the sutras remain anonymous at this point, he said Times of london Markle made him shed tears several times during his tenure at Kinslington Palace.

The report states that Markle was harassed by at least two senior employees so much that he quit his job and began to participate with the royal family. A third aide reportedly came forward and admitted that Markle felt “humiliated” by him.

A former royal staffer went on record Times of london And claimed that the way Markle treated them all felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I think could also be called bullying”.

Mirror It has recently been reported that at least ten former royal staff have signed on to assist in the Queen’s ordered investigation. Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier this week stating that they are very concerned about the allegations Times of london Article.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances mentioned in the article. Among the staff members involved at the time, those who have left the household will be invited to see what lessons can be learned. Royal Home has held a dignity in the work policy for many years and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.

Markle has denied all the allegations leveled against him. A representative for the former television star said Markle is “Saddened by this latest attack on his character, especially someone who has been the target of bullying himself.”

Castle critic

Despite the seriousness of the allegations against Markle, Buckingham Palace is receiving some criticism of the treatment of the issue. Talked openly on Royal Biographer Caroline Durand sky News More about the Queen’s treatment of the issue than the serious accusations leveled at Prince Andrew.

“Why is this bullying being investigated but the charges against Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein have not been investigated?” But asked durand sky News.

Durand questioned why Buckingham Palace did not insist Prince Andrew collaborates with officials Investigation of a sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein in the United States. This alleged “double standard” has attracted a lot of attention in the online and media space.

Charges against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Roberts Guifre It is claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just seventeen years old. However, Prince Andrew denied the allegations leveled against him as he had an interview with him. BBC In 2019, where he was questioned about this, he was ordered to step back from his royal duties.

Guifre alleges that she was trafficked on three separate occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew. The prince issued a statement claiming that he did not even remember meeting Virginia Roberts Guifre. Jeffrey Epstein, the mastermind of this sex trafficking ring, was arrested in 2019 and later killed himself in his cell while awaiting trial.

Despite the seriousness of the charges leveled against Prince Andrew, no charges were ever made against the man. Although he was ordered to step away from public royal life, Buckingham Palace never took any other measures to investigate claims of misconduct being made against the queen’s son.

As Mahal continues to be called out on the issue, Megan Markle and Prince Harry say that they think Mahal is conducting a smear campaign against her in anticipation of her upcoming special with Oprah Winfrey.

