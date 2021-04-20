Meghana Tikki Wiki, Biography, Age, Short Films, Images

Meghana Tikki is a budding Indian actress featured in lots of Telugu brief movies. Her first brief movie was Sri Keerthana (2018) which is directed by Chandu. She can also be a social media persona.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he acquired the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can also be part of the group. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Meghana Tikki Biography

Title Meghana tikki Actual Title Meghana tikki Nickname Meghana Occupation Actress & Digital Artist Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: But to be up to date (Director)

Mom: Usha madhavi Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Academic Qualification Scholar College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Start Place Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh, India Hometown Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh, India Present Metropolis Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian

Meghana Tikki’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/Meghana.tikki

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing information about Meghana Tikki

She prefers to make dubsmash movies.

Meghana is a really huge fan of American singer Adam Levine.

Meghana Tikki Photos

Listed here are the a few of cool pictures of Meghana Tikki,

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.