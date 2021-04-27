Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali 27th April 2021 Written Episode: Pallavi Grabs Raghav’s Collar

Seize the written episode replace of your favourite serial serial “Mehandi Hai Rachne Vali” on 27 April 2021. The episode begins with Raghav is standing in entrance of the hospital close to his automotive, Pallavi notices him and he or she use to throw a stone at him this present s that how a lot she is offended with him. She walks in direction of him and tells him that “you should thank god as it’s my ethics tose are stopping me to kill you.”

Then she leaves from there and Rafhav feels responsible and regretting his actions. On the opposite facet, Pallavi is leaving the home holding paperwork in her palms and questioning Mansi’s phrases that she known as her as her sister-in-law quite than a sister. Mansi’s phrases damage her so deep and he or she retains on crying. Later she reaches to hospital. Then again, Raghav reaches dwelling and he fetches a lot of items for Kirti and his mom.

Raghav asks her mother to bake a cake within the oven in the meantime Kirti will get a name and he or she informs Rafgahv and her mom that Pallavi’s father is in important situation therefore we have now to hurry to the hospital. When Raghav reaches to hospital Pallavi use to taunt him and says you make my life hell. She makes use of to seize his collar and says you’re the most egoistic one that doesn’t care about anybody’s emotions. In the meantime, Kirti and her mom attain there they usually ask Pallavi what he did to him.

Pallavi tells them that he’s the one one who blames me and my father throws me out of the home and this is the reason his situation is important. On the opposite facet we are going to see Manis reaches to hospital with the meals and the nurse come to them she tells them that the situation of the affected person is changing into worst and we have now to shift him to the ICU. Later Amma makes use of to scold Raghav. Later Amma hugs Pallvi and says I’m with you.

Raghav will get offended at Praag as he takes a stand for Pallavi which hit’s him. Amma makes use of to apologize to Pallavi’s mom in the meantime Salochna comes and he or she makes use of to speak shit about Pallavi which hurts Amma. Later Salocha and her daughter getting apprehensive about what if their reality will get revealed. Then again, Amma and Kirti use to scold Raghav for his impolite conduct with Pallavi and in addition inform him to apologize to her. And the episode ends right here.