Mehdi Carcella after his last match for Standard: “I’m leaving my family”

Mehdi Carcella Played his last match with Standard this afternoon against Union (1-3). The 32-year-old attacking midfielder was released in the 79th minute to public applause. He leaves Schlesin after having over 300 matches with “Ruches”.

“It’s a lot of emotion. I remember everything I experienced here. When I welcome back from supporters today, it forces my heart to drop, especially in these circumstances. I would have preferred to leave under other circumstancesBut such is the fate, and I accept it. It could be my last match today and unfortunately we didn’t take 3 points.” Convinced Mehdi Karsela.