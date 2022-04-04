Mehdi Carsella went on after his last in Sklesin: “It’s the end of a story, but it also opens a new page”

The club’s kid probably played his last match against Rouches in Schlesin this Sunday during a loss against Union Saint-Gilois (1-3).

Mehdi Carsela played his 316th match under a Standard de Lige jacket this weekend and played his last in Sclaesin. “It’s always a pinch in the heart and it’s a lot of emotions, I remember everything that I used to live here. Many memories suddenly came back in my mind. Titles, Belgian Cup, Champions League, crazy evening in front of thousands proponents, when it was the de facto standard. [Pocognoli et Goreux avant le match, NDLR] Made me shed a little tear. It made me happy that it was he who gave me these small gifts”, said the attacking midfielder after the meeting.

Moroccans took advantage of a good ovation from the twelfth man…