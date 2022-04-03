The attacking midfielder played his last match at Schlesin on this Sunday.

Mehdi Karsela said goodbye to Skalessin this Sunday afternoon. Having made his debut in 2008 and wearing the Ruchess jersey 316 times, Morocco played their last match in their garden in Sclaesin and was ahead of Lige’s twelfth man.

© Photonews

The 32-year-old was awarded before kick-off against Union. It was two former Roush House members, Sebastian Pocognoli and Reginald Gorex, who gave him the number 300 jersey on the back after playing more than 300 games with the Lige club. Number 10 was warmly praised by Lige supporters.

His record with number 16 includes Belgian Championship titles, two Belgian Cups and two Belgian Supercups.