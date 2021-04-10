Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 10th April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi Decides To Leave The House

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
The episode starts with Farhad saying Raghav there is something wrong that’s why Pallavi is reacting this way but Raghav asks him to stop worrying about Pallavi. In the house Sulochana asks Amruta why she is so scared she says Sulochana what happened in the hospital, Sulochana says doctor confirmed the abortion receipt belongs to Pallavi’s but Mansi, Nikhil and Milind is in denial saying Pallavi never do such things. Dr.Keerthi tells someone on the phone, I risked my license and put the blame on Pallavi, next time onwards don’t call me. Also the doctor says Pallavi is thinking it’s Raghav.
Later Pallavi says to her friend she won’t keep quiet until she finds out the truth. Then Pallavi sees a group of ladies approaches her and humiliates infront of everyone saying that you should be ashamed of what u done. When they try to Humiliate Pallavi even more Raghav comes and threatens the ladies if they don’t leave they’ll face the consequences. After the women leave the place Raghav asks Pallavi whats is all this and says if someone makes film on you it will be super hit, Pallavi loses her cool and says why are u acting innocent I know you are the one who behind all this, how much u stoop so low. Raghav shouts am not afraid of anyone and it’s not me who done these things. Pallavi don’t believe him and leaves.
Raghav says Farhad till now we had so many fights but not even once I saw the disgust in Pallavi’s eyes which I saw today, help me find out the details of the doctor. Farhad asks Really? Are u willing to help Pallavi? Raghav replies am only doing this because my name is also involved in this.
Sulochana asks the person you said you will do anythingo, after ending the call she says Sharda you tried Humiliating my daughter now see what I do to your Pallavi.
Pallavi is in the road she saw people talking about her and when she comes to house and realises no one is talking to her. She tries talking to her father in law and uncle but they don’t reply then she says I have been hearing lots of things from other people but today my own people are doing this which I can’t accept so am leaving the house and going to Kolapur.
Pallavi further says there is nothing more important than Mansi’s happiness so am leaving and I will return once I find the proof to prove am innocent. When Mansi and Sharda tries to stop her she says it is necessary to prove my innocence, I’ll leave before the guest arrives. Sharda asks everyone, now are you all happy, what kind of family which asks their your own daughter to prove her innocence.
Dr.Keerthi asks Raghav and Farhad in her car and asks what you are doing. Raghav says put your seat belts on ready for the Life’s most adventurous ride.
Pallavi get ready to leave the house and thinks about all the good memories and looks sad. When she about to leave her Nikhil arrives and asks her not to leave the house but Pallavi says she needs to go. When she about to leave she saw the guests Sulochana comes and ask her to leave the house from behind. Pallavi leaves