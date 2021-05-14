Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 14th May 2021 Written Update: Sulochana confesses the truth about the morphed pictures of Keerti to everyone

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Raghav gets a call from Krishna and asks her to say. Krishna says that Nikhil found who is the person whose mobiles model number matches with Deshmukh’s family. Keerti sits in a restaurant. The guy day before kissed her on the cheek comes and sits beside her. Keerti asks what kind of nonsense is this and tries to get away.The guy asks Keerti why she is so angry at her boyfriend.

Keerti says first she get shocked seeing him in the city and he kissed her infront of everyone on the road and worries what if someone says this to Raghav. Sunny apologises to her and says that he will call Raghav. Sunny acts like calling Raghav Raghav Keerti gets worried then Sunny laughs at her. Keerti says Love you to Sunny after he persuades her. Sulochana gets a call from Raghav and Raghav asks why he us calling her.

Raghav says that don’t their family members know how to talk to their son in law. Sulochana says that they dont have any son in law and Pallavi is no one to them and asks Raghav why he is calling her. Raghav says that he is looking for a model for his Jewelry shop ad and he would love to hire her daughter Amruta. Amruta snatches the mobile from Raghav and asks when she needs to come. Raghav says in an hour and tells her that he will send a car.

Amruta says to Sulochana that she can’t believe Raghav is hiring her. Sulochana says even she dont understand if Raghav decides he can get any model. Amruta says even Raghav knows that she is the hot and cute girl in the entire city and says that Raghav’s car must be coming to pick us up so we have to get ready fast. Sulochana says okay. Pallavi gets ready. Raghav comes there and asks her if she needs any help. Pallavi says that he is a businessman but he dont even have manners to knock before entering someone’s room.

Raghav apologises and turns around to leave then once again faces Pallavi. Pallavi says that she know what he is going to say that it’s his room and he dont need permission. Raghav says Exactky and goes and sits on the dressing table and says to Pallavi that he wont take her to the honeymoon. Pallavi says that she dont even want to walk on the park with him. Then Pallavi asks Raghav to call Keerti as she heed help. Raghav says that Keerti went to office and Jaya is in puja so ask her to say it that he will do it because he is the one who free in the house.

Pallavi says that he cant do it. Raghav says that he is capable of doing any work. Pallavi gives the comb to him and asks him to do the hair. Raghav says that his hair is neatly combed so no need of it. Pallavi asks Raghav who is I’ll now Raghav says you and Pallavi asks then who is in need of doing their hair Raghav says you, Pallavi then asks Raghav to do it. Raghav says okay. Raghav combs Pallavi’s hair and they both look at eachother in the mirror. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali plays in the Background.

Pallavi says to Raghav it will be Biggest news if the news channels got to know the great Ragghav Rao is doing his and stops herself and then says that Raghav is combing a girls hair. Raghav says that he us not bothered about news channels. His mother asked him to take care if her that’s why he is doing all this. Then Raghav says thats the reason he went to bring Neem leaves in the morning. Pallavi says that too without brushing and says yuck. Raghav smells Pallavis hair and says yuck you are smelling like Neem paste.

Raghav then gives her the comb and then says just now only he realises the comb and her are same and runs away from the room. Pallavi looks at the comb and looks at herself then smiles. Raghav comes there and jokes saying told you so. Pallavi throws the comb at him. Raghav runs away and says from today he will call Pallavi as comb. Pallavi says comb? Then says Saree Ka Dukhan is right and then she realises what she said and laughs.

Keerti and Jaya comes. Keerti asks Raghav why he called her and asks him what is so urgent that she has to come inbetween middle of the work. Jaya says is Pallavi is okay. Raghav says that he got to know who is the one behind everything happened between to her and Jaya. Jaya asks who it is. Raghav says it’s Sulochana.

Jaya says to Raghav that she have seen her in the hospital itself what kind of a person it is and she never thought she will stoop so low. Jaya asks Raghav that what they have to do now. Raghav says that he already planned everything. Servant comes and informs Sulochana and Amruta is here.

Sulochana takes one of the jewelry from the table and praises Raghav’s jewelry shop. Amruta also praises Raghav and his shop. Raghav says that let’s see how it looks on Amruta and puts it on Amruta. Then Raghav says that he made a special dress for the photoshoot and Amruta needs to wear that. Raghav takes the dress from one of the worker and shows it to Sulochana and Amruta. Sulochana says that her daughters are not comfortable wearing these types of dresses.

Raghav asks then what about she takes pictures of girls and leaks it in the internet. Sulochana says that she dont even understand what is he saying and asks him to be in his limits as he married to Pallavi and they are somewhat relatives. Raghav asks her to say it. Sulochana says that she dont have time to entertain him and decides to leave with Amruta and sees Police there and both Amruta and Sulochana gets shocked.

Raghav says that without hus permission no one will leave his house. Inspector asks Sulochana is she ready to go to the jail. Sulochana says to the police that Raghav is trapping them. Police says that they have proof against her. Raghav says if they tell the truth then he might have ask the police to give them less punishment. Amruta says that they will tell the truth and asks Sulochana to say everything saying she dont want to go to the jail. Sulochana says that she is the one who did this all. Raghav asks Sulochana what they did to her that she did this to his mother and sister.

Sulochana says it’s not them its him and Pallavi who destroyed her daughters life that’s why she decides to do the same. Ragjav says that he revealed Amrutas abortion to the family if she cant digest the truth then it’s not his problem but what she did to Jaya and Keerti made them not even have a peaceful life. Amruta begs Raghav to not to put them behind the bars. Raghav asks the Police to leave and says that they are fake police but he recorded her confession and he will make it sure to get them their Punishment.

Raghav then says that Pallavi is fool that she considered you all as her family and leaves the room. Jaya slaps Sulochaba and says it’s the second slap but remember when you get a third one you will not tolerate it and asks her to leave the house right away. Sulochana and Amruta leaves the house.

Precap: Raghav have hard time breathing. Pallavi takes care of him. Raghav goes to Vijays house and shows Sulochana’s confession video and says whatever he told the other day about Pallavi is only because of Sulochana’s this doing and he misunderstands Pallavi.